Manchester United's 2024-25 season is clouded with inconsistency, frustration and they are on course for their worst season ever, when it comes to Premier League. United’s campaign is tainted with faltering performances, criticism by football experts and questions over tactics by the team management that has left the supporters of the club disappointed week in, week out.

So, it comes as no surprise that the Red Devils will look to strengthen their squad in the coming summer transfer window. Currently, Manchester United are at 14th position in the table with 38 points. They have won only 10 games out of 33 games so far, lost 15 and drawn 8 and their goal difference is -8.

The Manchester United attack has been struggling to score goals effectively, leading to poor results. While the team has taken a significant number of shots, their shot conversion rate is low, meaning they often fail to capitalise on their chances.

The Red Devils lack an experienced attacker, someone who can take charge of the situation and act as a leader. Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho have been struggling to find the back of the net throughout the season.

To bolster their attack this summer, the Red Devils have identified Matheus Cunha as one of their top targets.

From Molineux to Old Trafford?

As per latest reports, Manchester United are inching closer to an agreement with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha over a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, United will need to activate the Brazilian's £62.5million release clause but are hopeful of having terms in place by next month. The 25-year-old expects to leave Molineux ahead of next season. Earlier, he signed a new contract with Wolves in February on the understanding that he would be allowed to move in the summer.

Interestingly, United's last home was against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, where the visitors beat them 1-0. Post match, United's Head coach Ruben Amorim was seen deep in conversation with Cunha.

Cunha is potentially seen as an ideal addition to play in one of the two attacking midfield positions in Amorim's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. Notably, Cunha plays in a similar system under Wolves' current boss Vitor Pereira.

Since coming to England from Atlético Madrid initially on loan in January 2023, Cunha has scored 32 league goals -- including 16 this season. Besides this, United are also in the market for a new centre forward in the summer with Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen two of the names in the radar.

But it will not as easy for United as they will face tough competition from a number of Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle, all known to be looking to sign a forward this summer.