Padel continues to gain international recognition, drawing the attention of legendary athletes from various sports. Most recently, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted courtside at the Riyadh Season Premier Padel P1, closely following the action and celebrating the success of his fellow Portuguese players, Miguel and Nuno Deus. The duo delivered an outstanding performance in the final qualifying round, securing their spot in the tournament’s main draw.

Ronaldo joins an impressive lineup of global sports figures showing their enthusiasm for Premier Padel. Last year, Neymar Jr. attended the Riyadh event, while football legends such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Esteban Cambiasso, Leandro Paredes, and Paulo Dybala have also been seen at major padel tournaments. Beyond football, combat sports stars like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ilia Topuria have been drawn to the sport.

Even during the Qatar Grand Prix in 2024, an exclusive padel tournament for sporting icons featured renowned athletes like Novak Djokovic, Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, drivers Lando Norris, George Russell, and Oscar Piastri, along with football greats Luis Figo and Marco Materazzi, and basketball legend Tony Parker.

The Riyadh Season Premier Padel P1 marks the opening tournament of the 2025 season, kicking off an exciting year for the sport. Following a remarkable 2024 campaign that included 24 tournaments across 16 countries, Premier Padel continues its global expansion, bringing elite competition to Saudi Arabia. With top international players competing for crucial ranking points and the season’s first title, the event highlights the growing prestige of padel on the world stage.

What is Padel?

Padel is a fast-growing racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash. Played on an enclosed court about a third the size of a tennis court, padel is always played in doubles. The game is known for its fast-paced rallies, strategic play off the walls, and accessibility—making it enjoyable for both beginners and professionals. Unlike tennis, players serve underhand, and the walls can be used to keep the ball in play, adding an exciting dynamic to the game.

What are the basic rules?

Padel follows a set of rules similar to tennis but with some unique differences. The game is played in doubles on an enclosed court with glass walls and mesh fencing. The scoring system is the same as in tennis, following the sequence of 15, 30, 40, and game.

The serve is always underhand and must be hit diagonally into the opponent’s service box after bouncing once behind the service line. If the ball hits the net and lands in the correct box, it is considered a let, and the serve is replayed. Players must allow the ball to bounce once before returning it, except for volleys, which are allowed. The ball can also be played off the glass walls after bouncing, similar to squash, but it cannot hit the walls before bouncing on the ground.

Each team is allowed only one bounce before returning the ball, and if the ball bounces twice, the opponent wins the point. Players can hit the ball before or after it touches the walls, but it cannot go directly into the walls without first touching the ground. The match is typically played in best-of-three or best-of-five sets, with a set won by the first team to reach six games with at least a two-game advantage. If the score reaches 6-6, a tiebreaker is played.