Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the most famous football clubs in the world, has launched a unique initiative to honour its legends. The French Ligue 1 club has started a unique 'Legends Club' initiative to recognise the efforts of players who have been part of the club over the years.

What is PSG's Legends Club initiative?

PSG has launched the Legends Club initiative to celebrate and honour the football players who have played for the club in the past. The players, both female and male, are awarded a custom Black Card to recognise their efforts over the years for the club. The eligible players will get a letter signed by club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Who is eligible for PSG's Black Card in Legends Club?

Any player who has played 50 or more matches for the club in their career and is retired now is eligible for a PSG Legends Club Black Card. The player with less than 50 matches to their name but having significant impact on the club and its history are also given the Black Card under an exception. Former PSG player Pierre Ducrocq reveled his Black Card on X on the weekend while thanking the club for the honour.

How many players will get PSG Legends Club Black Card?

As of now, a total of 236 former players will get the Black Card. Among those players, 179 are male footballers while 57 are female players from yesteryears.

What are the benefits of Legends Club Black Card?

With Legends Club Black Card, the players enjoy many benefits like privileged access to matches, access to home ground Poissy campus, invitation to seminars and functions and discounted PSG merchandise.

What will Legends Club players do?

The Legends Club players will engage with young talent of the club, be the ambassadors, take part in various functions and tournaments as well.