Why walking is one of the best ways to explore a new city

When arriving in a new destination, many tourists instinctively book a taxi or buy a local transport pass. However, bypassing underground trains and buses in favour of walking completely transforms how you experience a location. Exploring on foot allows you to understand the local geography, discover hidden neighbourhoods, and save money. Here is why walking remains the most effective method for navigating and truly experiencing an unfamiliar city.

Building a better mental map of the area

Relying on underground trains means you only see isolated parts of a city. When you walk between landmarks, you connect the locations physically. According to a report by the Journal of Environmental Psychology, pedestrians develop a significantly stronger spatial understanding of urban areas compared to those who rely on vehicles. You quickly learn how different districts connect, making navigation much easier for the rest of your trip. This spatial awareness prevents you from getting lost and helps you feel more confident in a new environment.

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Finding places outside the tourist trail

Vehicles move too fast for you to notice small details. Walking slows down your pace, allowing you to spot independent cafes, local markets, and historic architecture that guidebooks often miss. For example, visitors walking through central Rome rather than taking a bus are more likely to stumble upon quiet artisan workshops tucked down narrow cobblestone side streets. This pedestrian perspective provides a more authentic understanding of daily life. You also have the freedom to change your route instantly if something interesting catches your eye.

Health benefits and reduced travel costs

Walking is entirely free, which drastically reduces your daily holiday budget. Transport costs can accumulate quickly, especially in expensive capitals like London or Tokyo. Furthermore, navigating on foot keeps you physically active. According to health data from the World Health Organization, walking for just 30 minutes a day improves cardiovascular fitness and reduces stress. Exploring a city for several hours on foot helps you exceed daily physical activity recommendations. It also helps counter the effects of long flights and the heavy local food you might eat during your holiday.