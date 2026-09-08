Why long journeys can leave you more tired than you expect

Sitting in a car, train, or aeroplane for several hours might seem physically undemanding, but most travellers arrive at their destination feeling completely drained. Even though you are resting, long journeys place invisible physiological stress on your body. Understanding the scientific reasons behind travel fatigue, from oxygen depletion to microscopic muscle movements, can help you prepare better and arrive with more energy.

The impact of cabin pressure and reduced oxygen

Commercial aeroplanes are pressurised to an altitude equivalent of 6,000 to 8,000 feet, which is up to 2,400 metres. According to aerospace medical experts, this lower air pressure significantly decreases the amount of oxygen your blood can absorb. This state of mild hypoxia means your heart and lungs must work slightly harder to supply oxygen to your vital organs. This continuous biological effort, combined with sitting upright for several hours, silently drains your energy reserves.

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Severe dehydration from low humidity

Whether you are travelling on a plane or in an air-conditioned train, the air you breathe during long journeys is exceptionally dry. In aeroplane cabins, humidity levels frequently drop below 20 per cent. Every time you exhale, your body loses moisture. This rapid dehydration reduces your blood volume, causing your heart to pump harder. It quickly leads to headaches, dry skin, and profound lethargy. Drinking water continuously is essential, while avoiding alcohol and caffeine prevents further fluid loss.

Sensory overload and postural fatigue

Travelling subjects your body to constant low-frequency vibrations, noise, and motion. According to studies on transport ergonomics, your core muscles make thousands of subconscious micro-adjustments to keep your body stable against the movement of a vehicle. This continuous muscle engagement leads to physical exhaustion. Additionally, the constant engine noise and bright terminal lights overstimulate your nervous system, causing severe sensory fatigue by the time you arrive.

Reduced blood circulation

Remaining seated in a confined space for extended periods causes blood to pool in your lower legs. This lack of movement severely reduces your overall blood circulation. When less oxygen-rich blood reaches your brain and muscles, you naturally feel sluggish and heavy. Taking short walks or performing seated ankle rotations helps maintain healthy blood flow and reduces post-travel stiffness.