Why is this place called the end of the Earth?

Tucked away at the southernmost tip of South America lies Ushuaia. This Argentine city feels like the edge of the map. Bordered by the Fuegian Andes and the Beagle Channel, it holds the title of the world's southernmost city. From varied landscapes to its colonial past, Ushuaia offers a distinct travel experience. Here is exactly why this remote outpost is known as the end of the Earth.

The primary gateway to Antarctica

For decades, Ushuaia has served as the main launchpad for polar expeditions. Located just 1,000 kilometres north of the Antarctic Peninsula, the city welcomes over 80,000 tourists annually who embark on icebreakers and cruise ships heading south. Its deep-water port on the Beagle Channel is the final slice of civilisation before ships navigate the Drake Passage. According to recent tourism reports by Emerging Travel News, port calls have doubled over the last decade, firmly cementing its status as a vital Antarctic gateway.

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A distinct history at the edge of the map

The region's history heavily shapes its modern identity. Originally inhabited by the indigenous Yámana people, the area saw permanent European settlement in the late 19th century. In 1884, an Argentine naval base was established to secure territorial claims. Shortly after, the government built a military prison for repeat offenders, modelling it after British penal colonies. The inmates built much of the city's early infrastructure, including a railway to transport timber. Today, that very line operates as the Train of the End of the World, giving visitors a scenic ride through Tierra del Fuego National Park.

Regional wildlife and maritime landscapes

Ushuaia's geographical isolation has preserved a largely untouched ecosystem. The surrounding national park is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering deep valleys and peat bogs. The Beagle Channel itself is teeming with marine life. Boat tours regularly bring visitors to observe large colonies of Magellanic penguins, sea lions, and cormorants. The cold maritime climate, which rarely sees mean daily temperatures rise above 10 degrees Celsius even during the summer months, constantly reminds travellers of their close proximity to the South Pole.

Ushuaia is a working hub of travel and history. Whether you are navigating the Beagle Channel or trekking through glacial valleys, visiting the end of the Earth provides a sense of isolation and a connection to nature.