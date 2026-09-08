What happens to your body when you travel to a different climate?

Stepping off a plane into a completely different climate is a major shock to your system. Whether you are trading a freezing winter for a tropical beach or moving from sea level to the mountains, sudden temperature and altitude shifts force your internal systems to work overtime. Understanding exactly how your body biologically reacts to these abrupt changes is vital for staying healthy and energetic during your holidays.

Adjusting To Extreme Heat And Humidity

When you travel to a hotter destination, your body immediately attempts to cool down through a biological process called vasodilation. Your blood vessels expand, pushing blood closer to the surface of your skin to release excess heat. This sudden shift can initially lead to a drop in blood pressure, leaving you feeling dizzy or unusually tired upon arrival. Simultaneously, your sweat glands increase production. Since you can lose a significant amount of water and essential electrolytes through sweat, dehydration becomes a serious risk if you do not consistently drink fluids.

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The Physical Shock Of Cold Climates

Travelling to a freezing environment triggers the exact opposite biological reaction. To keep your vital organs warm, your blood vessels constrict in a process known as vasoconstriction. This restriction in blood flow can temporarily increase your blood pressure and elevate your heart rate. Furthermore, cold air holds very little moisture. Breathing in this dry air constantly draws hydration from your respiratory tract, which explains why many travellers experience dry throats, coughing, and chapped lips within hours of stepping outside.

Adapting To High Altitudes

Changing climates during a trip often involves a sudden change in elevation. If you travel to a destination above 2,500 metres, the atmospheric pressure drops, meaning each breath delivers less oxygen to your bloodstream. To compensate for this deficit, your heart and breathing rates naturally increase. Over the next few days, your kidneys release a specific hormone that stimulates the production of extra red blood cells to carry oxygen more efficiently. Until this acclimatisation occurs, you are highly likely to experience fatigue, mild headaches, and disrupted sleep.