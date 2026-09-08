How extreme weather is changing global travel plans

Summer holidays in Southern Europe were once a guaranteed escape, but intense heatwaves and unpredictable weather patterns are forcing a major shift in global tourism. Tourists are now actively abandoning traditional hotspots during peak months as extreme weather events become more frequent. Understanding how these climate shifts are reshaping the travel industry is essential before you book your next international holiday.

The rise of 'coolcationing'

Tourists are increasingly seeking relief from intense summer temperatures. According to a 2023 report by the European Travel Commission, the popularity of Mediterranean destinations dropped by 10 per cent during peak summer months due to extreme weather concerns. Travellers are instead booking flights to cooler countries such as Norway, Sweden, and Scotland. This growing trend, known as 'coolcationing', allows tourists to explore outdoors without facing 40-degree heat. The risk of heatstroke has made traditional beach holidays far less appealing for many families.

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Shifting to shoulder seasons

Unpredictable weather is heavily altering when people choose to fly. Instead of travelling during the traditional July and August peak season, many tourists now prefer the shoulder months of April, May, and September. Data from travel analytics firm ForwardKeys highlights a notable increase in autumn airline ticket bookings for Southern Europe. This timing change helps holidaymakers avoid severe summer heatwaves and the sudden wildfires that have recently forced thousands of tourists to evacuate resort towns across the Mediterranean.

The growing need for premium insurance

Weather disruptions directly affect travel budgets and itineraries. Sudden storms and flooded transport hubs frequently lead to sudden flight cancellations, missed connections, and expensive emergency hotel stays. Standard travel insurance often excludes natural disasters, meaning travellers must now purchase premium coverage to stay fully protected. Upgraded policies that include severe weather and evacuation protection can add significant costs to an international holiday budget. Tourists are increasingly factoring in these weather-related safety nets before confirming their flights and accommodation.