/Anant Ambani donates 25 electric buses to TTD, adding to Tirumala's growing EV fleet

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has received a major addition to its green mobility programme. During a weekend visit, Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani announced the donation of 25 electric buses to the temple trust. Valued at Rs 27.5 crore, this contribution stands as the largest single private investment in the ongoing electrification drive at one of India's most frequented pilgrimage sites.

Expanding the EV fleet for pilgrims

The new fleet aims to improve the transit experience for millions of devotees who travel to the hilltop shrine each year. According to reports, each electric bus is valued at Rs 1.1 crore. Rather than just providing the vehicles, the initiative covers essential operational requirements. Reliance will fund the salaries of 50 bus drivers and establish dedicated charging stations within the temple complex. This comprehensive approach directly addresses two of the most common challenges in expanding electric vehicle fleets: trained manpower and charging infrastructure.

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Traditional temple visit and rituals

Before announcing the donation, Anant Ambani participated in the regular customs observed by visiting devotees. He attended the early morning Suprabhata Seva and had darshan of the deity. Following the temple's long-standing traditions, he also underwent the tonsure (mundan) ritual, a practice completed by millions of pilgrims annually. For the visit, he wore traditional attire, arriving in a simple white dhoti and a white shawl featuring a golden zari border.

Modernising the temple goshala

Beyond the transport network, the contribution extends to animal welfare at the pilgrimage site. Anant Ambani has pledged additional support to modernise the existing TTD goshala.