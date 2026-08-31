8 easy ways to make your next trip more budget-friendly

Rising airfares and accommodation costs can make international travel seem expensive. However, planning a budget-friendly trip relies on data-driven timing and smart booking strategies. By choosing the right day to fly and avoiding peak seasons, you can significantly reduce your expenses. Here are eight practical, fact-based methods to help cut costs on your upcoming holidays without compromising on the experience.

Timing Your Flights

1. Fly on a Friday The Expedia 2026 Air Hacks Report indicates that Friday is the cheapest day to book flights. Flying internationally on a Friday instead of a Sunday can reduce ticket costs by up to 8 per cent.

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2. Travel in August August is the most affordable month for air travel. Fares are 29 per cent cheaper on average compared to December, which can save travellers roughly Rs 9,960 per ticket.

3. Book 31 to 45 days ahead For international economy flights, booking within a 31 to 45-day window saves an average of Rs 15,770 compared to booking six months in advance.

Smart Booking Strategies

4. Avoid Sunday departures Sunday is consistently the most expensive day to fly. Tuesday is the cheapest day for domestic flights, costing 14 per cent less than Sunday departures. Booking flights on a Sunday is the most expensive option, making midweek purchases much more effective.

5. Set up price alerts Skyscanner recommends using price alerts to track airfares. You receive email notifications when ticket prices drop, allowing you to book at the most cost-effective time without constantly checking websites manually.

6. Use flexible search tools Using search functions like Skyscanner's 'Everywhere' tool helps locate the best budget airfares across different destinations on any given day.

Minimising Extra Costs

7. Travel with carry-on only Baggage fees add up quickly. According to Expedia, 41 per cent of travellers now fly with only a carry-on bag to avoid paying extra for checked luggage. Pack only the essentials to keep your travel affordable.

8. Fly in February February is the least busy month for air travel. In contrast, July is the busiest time of the year for flights. Travelling during this low-demand period often results in cheaper accommodation and fewer crowds at major tourist spots.