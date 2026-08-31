7 countries where the journey is as beautiful as the destination

Modern tourism often focuses on reaching a destination quickly. However, choosing the fastest flight frequently means missing the physical landscape entirely. A growing number of travellers now prioritise slow transit methods, selecting routes where the transport itself is the main attraction. From high-altitude alpine trains to coastal highways, here are seven countries that offer exceptional travel routes by rail and road.

Scenic rail routes in Europe

Switzerland The Glacier Express connects Zermatt and St. Moritz over an eight-hour journey. The 291-kilometre route crosses 291 bridges and passes through 91 tunnels. It reaches its highest point at the 2,033-metre Oberalp Pass, providing clear sightlines of the Swiss Alps.

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Norway The Flåm Railway operates as the steepest standard-gauge adhesion railway in Europe. It drops 866 metres over a 20.2-kilometre stretch, moving passengers from the high mountain station of Myrdal down to the edge of the Sognefjord at Flåm. The line passes through 20 tunnels along the valley.

Scotland The West Highland Line connects Glasgow Queen Street to the fishing port of Mallaig. It crosses the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct, a mass concrete structure featuring 21 semi-circular arches that stands 30 metres above the River Finnan.

Coastal and mountain drives

Canada The Icefields Parkway runs for 232 kilometres between Lake Louise and Jasper in Alberta. Driving this route gives travellers direct access to ancient glaciers, pine forests, and high-altitude lakes, including the striking turquoise waters of Bow Lake and Peyto Lake.

New Zealand State Highway 6 on the South Island spans the West Coast. The route wedges drivers between the Tasman Sea and the Southern Alps. It is one of the few roads globally that passes directly through a temperate rainforest and glacier region.

Historic and high-altitude tracks

Peru The rail journey from Cusco to Puno climbs slowly through the Andes. The route reaches an altitude of over 4,300 metres at the La Raya pass, offering clear views of the Peruvian plains and local agricultural terraces.

Japan While famous for high-speed transit, Japan offers the scenic Hida Limited Express. Running between Nagoya and Takayama, the train follows the Hida River valley. It gives passengers a clear look at the Japanese Alps and traditional rural architecture.