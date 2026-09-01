10 scenic train journeys every traveller should know about

Travellers are increasingly choosing slow transit methods to cross large distances. Train travel offers a practical way to navigate between cities while providing views of remote terrains. From high-altitude alpine routes in Europe to narrow-gauge tracks in Asia, railways grant access to regions unreachable by road. Here are 10 train journeys that combine efficient transport with specific geographical features.

European alpine and coastal routes

1. Glacier Express, Switzerland According to the Swiss Travel System, this train connects Zermatt and St. Moritz over an eight-hour journey. It covers 291 kilometres, crosses 291 bridges, and passes through 91 tunnels, reaching a peak altitude of 2,033 metres at the Oberalp Pass.

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2. Flåm Railway, Norway Operating as one of the steepest standard-gauge railways globally, this route drops 866 metres over a 20.2-kilometre stretch. The train travels from the Myrdal mountain station down to the Sognefjord, maintaining a maximum gradient of 5.5 per cent.

3. West Highland Line, Scotland Running from Glasgow to Mallaig, this route crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct. The concrete structure features 21 arches and stands 30 metres high.

4. Bernina Express, Switzerland to Italy Connecting Chur to Tirano across 144 kilometres, this route navigates 196 bridges and 55 tunnels. It peaks at 2,253 metres at Ospizio Bernina, making it the steepest adhesion railway in the Alps.

Asian heritage and mountain tracks

5. Kandy to Ella, Sri Lanka This journey crosses the central highlands of Sri Lanka, covering roughly 166 kilometres over six to seven hours. The route passes through tea estates and crosses the Demodara Nine Arch Bridge.

6. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India Operating on a 610 mm narrow-gauge track, this route runs 88 kilometres from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling. Indian Railways data shows the train climbs from 100 metres to 2,200 metres, stopping at Ghum, India's highest railway station at 2,258 metres.

7. Hida Limited Express, Japan Travelling between Nagoya and Takayama, this service follows the Hida River. It provides passengers with a look at the Japanese Alps and rural architecture in the Gifu prefecture.

Long-distance transcontinental journeys

8. The Ghan, Australia Journeying 2,979 kilometres from Adelaide to Darwin, this train crosses the Australian outback. The trip traverses the Red Centre, stopping at Alice Springs.

9. Rocky Mountaineer, Canada The First Passage to the West route connects Vancouver to Banff. According to the operator, the train travels through the Spiral Tunnels and along the Kicking Horse River during daylight hours.

10. Cusco to Puno Train, Peru This 385-kilometre journey crosses the Peruvian altiplano over 10.5 hours. The route reaches an altitude of 4,335 metres at the La Raya pass before descending to Lake Titicaca.