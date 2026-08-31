10 affordable countries to consider for your next international trip

Planning an international holiday often seems expensive, but several destinations offer excellent value for money. For Indian passport holders, favourable exchange rates, low local living costs, and short flight durations make overseas travel highly affordable. Recent travel data indicates that daily expenses in parts of Asia and Eurasia remain well under Rs 5,000 per day. Here are 10 affordable countries to consider for your next trip, complete with estimated daily budgets.

South Asia and Southeast Asia

Nepal Nepal consistently ranks as one of the most affordable destinations for Indian travellers. Visitors do not require a visa, and daily expenses for meals and guesthouses range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500. A full local meal often costs less than Rs 300.

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Sri Lanka Sri Lanka is accessible via short flights from southern India. Its small size allows tourists to explore beaches and tea plantations without high transport costs. The average daily budget falls between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000. Scenic local train rides often cost less than Rs 100.

Vietnam A weak currency against the Indian Rupee makes Vietnam highly budget friendly. Street food culture keeps dining costs low, with a standard meal costing around Rs 150. Backpackers can expect a daily budget of Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000.

Cambodia Cities like Siem Reap and Phnom Penh have avoided severe price inflation. A multiple day temple pass covers major heritage sites economically. Visitors can manage comfortably on Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 a day.

Thailand While areas like Phuket have become costlier, northern regions such as Chiang Mai remain affordable. Cheap street markets and competitive low cost carrier airfares keep the daily budget between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000.

Island getaways and archipelagos

Indonesia Beyond Bali, Indonesia offers some of the lowest costs in the region. Family run eateries serve meals for under Rs 250. Homestays in locations like Lombok help keep the daily budget between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000.

Malaysia Malaysia provides a mix of tropical forests and modern infrastructure at competitive prices. Using public transport instead of private cabs helps control costs. The average daily expense per person is Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,500.

Eurasia and transcontinental options

Georgia Georgia offers a blend of European architecture and natural landscapes at a fraction of Western European prices. Modest accommodation and local food keep daily costs between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000.

Kazakhstan Kazakhstan remains relatively unexplored by Indian tourists, keeping local prices low. Shared transport to natural sites like Charyn Canyon splits costs efficiently. A daily budget of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 is standard.

Turkey Currency fluctuations have made Turkey significantly more affordable for foreign visitors. A daily budget of Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,500 covers accommodation, public transport, and local dining across destinations like Istanbul and Cappadocia.