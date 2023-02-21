Zee Theatre presents historical classics that remain timeless till date

The most enduring stories are those that can be retold in every era because the human perspectives they embody remain relevant forever. They also provide an opportunity for retrospection on just how far society has travelled or changed with time.

Zee Theatre brings three such teleplays which have a historical perspective and a contemporary pertinence.

Kafan



The dark satire penned by Munshi Premchand is a devastating portrayal of caste divides and the way poverty dehumanises human-beings. The play begins with the father-son duo, Ghisu and Madhav ignoring the cries of Budhiya, Madhav's wife who is in the throes of childbirth. When she dies unattended, the duo begin to worry about how they will cremate her as they have no money for her final rites or even to buy a 'Kafan' or a shroud. What happens next is even more shocking than Budhiya's tragic death.

The play, directed by Rasika Agashe stars Rajendra Gupta, Vikas Tripathi, and Pradeep Maurya. It can be watched on Airtel and Dish on February 22.

Baaki Itihaas



This Bengali classic written by iconic playwright and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient, Badal Sircar explores human existence through the conversations of a married couple, Sharad and Vasanti. The death by suicide of a 40-year-old acquaintance Sitanath triggers a discussion that leads the two to not just speculate about the possible reasons for his death but to analyse historial events, war and vast human tragedies.

Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, the play stars Anjum Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Girija Oak, and Ravi Khanvilkar. ‘Baaki Itihaas’ will be aired on Airtel and Dish on February 23.



Bhamashah



Based on the life of one of the most prominent characters in Indian history, Bhamashah, this Vikram Nath Gupta directorial was written by the Hindi playwright, Dr Bipin Joshi. The play's protagonist is Bhamashah, the loyal aid and minister who had given his complete wealth to Maharana Pratap. The teleplay retells how his strategic brilliance won the day. The play also showcases the female perspective on war through the women of the Mewad kingdom.