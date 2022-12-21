Zee Theatre celebrates Christmas 2022 with two glorious musicals

This Christmas, rekindle your sense of wonder with Zee Theatre as it brings two internationally acclaimed musicals to the small screen. In this season of joy, make your family time even cosier with some hot chocolate and sumptuous treats like ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘Peter Pan Live!’

The Sound of Music

The original Broadway production based on Maria von Trapp's, 'The Story of the Trapp Family Singers' opened in 1959 and was followed in 1965 with an iconic film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. The film went on to win five Academy awards and what lives on till date is the musical score by Richard Rodgers with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It continues to be replayed in various formats in multiple productions and this version is directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and Rob Ashford.

It stars Grammy winner Carrie Underwood as Maria along with Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald, Christian Borle, and Laura Benanti. The narrative once again takes us down memory lane with the feisty Maria who falls in love with a Naval hero just as the Nazis are beginning to tighten their grip around Austria.



Peter Pan Live!

Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie's story about eternal childhood on a mythical island called Neverland has inspired animation films, live action, West End and Broadway adaptations. And now Zee Theatre is bringing ' ‘Peter Pan Live!,'’ a production inspired by the original 1954 Broadway musical on Indian Television. Its televised version in 1955 had attracted an audience of 65 million viewers and was then the highest rated single program in the history of television. This version features the Academy Award winning legend Christopher Walken as Captain Hook, Allison Williams stars as Peter Pan in this Rob Ashford and Glenn Weiss directorial.