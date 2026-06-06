/Zee Short Film Contest: Dr Subhash Chandra joins celebrations honouring new-age filmmakers

To celebrate the art of cinema and champion the next generation of storytellers, some of India’s most acclaimed filmmakers, industry leaders, and creative visionaries came together at the grand finale of the Zee Short Film Contest . Held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt, the event marked the culmination of a nationwide talent discovery initiative that brought emerging filmmakers into the spotlight, while reaffirming Zee’s commitment to nurturing fresh voices and shaping the future of Indian storytelling.

The event brought together some of the country’s most respected filmmakers, emerging creators, industry leaders, and storytelling enthusiasts to celebrate a new generation of cinematic voices.



The evening was graced by Dr. Subhash Chandra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., whose presence and words of wisdom inspired young filmmakers, encouraging them to push creative boundaries and shape the future of storytelling. The distinguished jury, comprising Anurag Kashyap (Hindi), Ravi Jadhav (Marathi), Srijit Mukherjee (Bengali), P. Samuthirakani (Tamil), Hemanth Rao (Kannada), and Lijo Jose Pellissery (Malayalam), brought their signature charm and style to the red carpet before announcing the winners across eight language categories.

Building on this rich legacy and vision, the Company’s CEO, Mr. Punit Goenka reflected on 33 years of ‘Z's storytelling journey, creating stories that have connected with audiences across generations, while welcoming the nominees as the next generation of storytellers set to shape the future of the ‘Z’ Universe.

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Pictures from Zee Short Film Contest Photograph: ()

Dr. Subhash Chandra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Photograph: ()

The awards recognized excellence through the Best Short Film and Runner-Up Short Film honours across each language, alongside special category awards including Best Actor, Best Writer, Best Cinematographer, Best Editor, Best Composer, Best Comedian, and Special Jury Awards. Adding to the evening’s celebrations was an insightful jury roundtable moderated by noted cinephile Rajeev Masand, where the acclaimed filmmakers shared perspectives on storytelling, regional cinema, technology, and the future of filmmaking in India.

Picture of Anurag Kashyap Photograph: ()