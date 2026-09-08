/'You finally got your Emmy': South Park takes another dig at Trump while celebrating big win

South Park continues to mock President Donald Trump. After clinching its fifth Emmy for Best Animated Show on Sunday, the show took one final jab at Trump.

On Sunday night, the show won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, and the makers celebrated it with another graphic of Trump.

The post was captioned, “Congratulations to Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and the entire South Park team on their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program!” The graphic reads, ''You Finally Got Your EMMY.''

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While the caption was not what we usually see from the show, the graphic was enough. It showed a cartoon depiction of Trump with his underwear around his ankles and an Emmy trophy in his hands. With this, they mocked Trump, who has lost the award twice.

Trump was nominated for the award twice for NBC's The Apprentice, which earned nods in the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program category in both 2004 and 2005.

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This year, Trump was the main talking point of Seasons 27 and 28, which criticised him in the way that no one ever imagined. The season premiere showed Trump in bed with Satan, portrayed as his lover, and it also showed a deepfake of naked Trump roaming through the desert, and it also had the slogan: “Trump: His penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large.”

Trump has a history of bashing award shows, and the Emmys are also on his list. However, the President's beef with the Emmys started back in 2012 when he called the Emmys a, 'total joke' "The Emmys have no credibility — no wonder the ratings are at record lows," he wrote on X, as he also said that his reality TV show The Apprentice failed to win due to politics.