Indian cricket team's recent victory against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-finals led to fans celebrating on social media. Like many cricket buffs, veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar took to X to appreciate Virat Kohli's splendid performance but also reacted angrily after being falsely accused by a troll of fat-shaming Rohit Sharma.

Javed Akhtar praises Virat, slams troll

The lyricist praised Virat and congratulated Team India for their victory against Australia on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Once again, Virat has proved that he is the strongest pillar of today’s Indian cricket edifice!!! Hats off!!.”

One user reacted to the post in the comments section and wrote, “If Virat is the strongest pillar, then who is Rohit Sharma? The heaviest pillar? Shame on you, Javed saab, for fat-shaming the Indian captain.”

Once again Virat has proved that he is the strongest pillar of today’s Indian cricket’ s edifice ! ! ! . Hats off !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 5, 2025

Shut up you cockroach. I have great respect for Rohit sharma and all the great India cricketers of Test history . What kind of a neech And pathatic lair you are that you are claiming that I have ever said a word against dignity of a great player like Rohit . Kabhi socho tum itnay… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 5, 2025

The comment enraged the noted lyricist, who slammed the troll for the false accusation, replying “Shut up, you cockroach. I have great respect for Rohit Sharma and all the great Indian cricketers in Test history. What kind of a neech (vile) and pathetic liar are you to claim that I have ever spoken against the dignity of a great player like Rohit? Kabhi socho tum itne ghatia aur ganday aadmi kyon ho (Think about why you are such a lowly and disgusting person).”

The comment came days after Congress leader Shama Mohamed suggested Indian captain Rohit Sharma should "lose weight" in a tweet.

She wrote, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! He needs to lose weight! And of course, he is the most unimpressive captain India has ever had! What is so world-class about him compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India." Her remarks sparked widespread criticism and she deleted the post owing to the backlash.

India secured their place in the Champions Trophy final after their thrilling victory over Australia in the semi-final on Tuesday. India is now set to play the final on March 9.