/From Gurus to Gadgets: The dystopian reality of practicing yoga under AI gaze

Utopian or dystopian? Imagine a world governed by AI; humanoids are regular, and the sight of none surprises you. Cut to them teaching you yoga; you can't hear your familiar guru asking you to keep you spine erect. What would that look like? Some reality check: AI gurus and yoginis exist so far only as assistants. Humans frustrated by skewed work-life balance have created models to help students, but an existing AI teacher can track your posture based on 21 marked joints and also assess your performance.

For those familiar with a teacher's presence and believe that yoga is not as much about perfection on day one but a journey. Living in a world where supermarkets have 'smile, you're on camera' tags to reassure and inform us that CCTV cameras are fitted. Now, imagine to be in camera through and being surveilled through your 'peaceful' practice.

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From knowledge passed on through generations to moving to a point where a machine will use their profound knowledge as mere data. We, Indians, who were introduced to yoga during our formative days, may be uncomfortable with these ideas. But it certainly may be a boon for those residing in accessible locations, and for those with difficulty in finding a guru, this may be a boon. It still leaves us with why, when, and how soon?



What AI is good at:



Catching blatant form drift, tracking consistency metrics over time, giving low-cost and private access to beginners who are too self-conscious for a studio, and preventing common repetitive strain injuries.

What AI tends to miss:

