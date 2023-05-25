XO Kitty review: American series trying to be Korean, yet remains boring

Another week, another teenage drama. Netflix seems to be obsessed with this genre. But, are people done with these "cliche, high-school romances"?



This week, not so much-awaited 'XO, Kitty' was released on Netflix. Created by Jenny Han, the ten episodes series is the spin-off of the famous 'PS: To All The Boys I've Loved Before'.



The Plot



The story revolves around Kathrein Song Covey, aka Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, who was eager to shift to South Korea to meet her online boyfriend, Dae, played by Choi Min-young.



After convincing his father and stepmother, Kitty moves to South Korea to attend K.I.S.S. (Korea Independent Seoul School). It was the same school where her late mother studied and now Dae is a student.



Kitty is excited to explore her new relationship and to also know her mother closely. As over enthusiastic Kitty reaches Seoul to surprise Dae, but gets heartbroken after finding out that Dae is cheating on her with Yuri, played by Gia Kim.



Upon reaching, the school confusing Kitty as a guy's name, she is put up with three boys-- Dae, Q, and Min Ho.



Yuri comes from a rich family and her mother is the principal of the school. Kitty finds out that her mother and Yuri's mother were best friends during their school days in 1993. However, when Kitty introduces herself, Yuri's mother refuses to recognise Kitty's mother.



The story moves forward, Kitty, the matchmaker, tries to help her schoolmates by finding their soulmates. Later in the show, it is revealed that Yuri is in a fake relationship with Dae and blackmailing him to hide the fact that she is gay.



During all this, Dae still has feelings for Kitty and tries to explain the situation. Looking at Dae's situation, Yuri comes out to her parents and tells them about her girlfriend Juliana and Dae goes back to Kitty.



While everything is going 'dreamy' in K.I.S.S, Kitty is not happy being back with the Dae. Reason? She is falling for Yuri. Yes, you read that right.

Is Kitty gay? Not sure, neither is she.



Should you watch it?



The series is very complex. A lot is happening in everyone's lives. But that's what teenage is all about. The beautiful thing about this series is, they have kept the characters relatable irrespective of your age. Whether it’s the character of Yuri's mother or Kitty's friends, every character has unique behaviour.