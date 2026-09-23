/WION Iconic Awards 2026: Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash honoured - check full list

Just a few days ahead of World Tourism Day, observed annually on September 27 to foster awareness of tourism's social, cultural, political and economic value, the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, presented by VFS Global in association with Red Hat Communications, was held in New Delhi on September 23 at ITC Maurya.

Throughout the day, the summit brought together some of the biggest names from the tourism industry and the wider tourism ecosystem. Discussions focused on the sector's future, emerging opportunities, evolving trends, and the challenges that could shape its growth in the years ahead. After a day full of insightful sessions and discussions, the award ceremony was held, honouring achievers in their respective fields for their excellence and accomplishments. On the night, Kapil Bhatia, the Executive Chairman of Inter Globe Enterprises, was honoured with the Iconic Lifetime Achievement.

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The award was conferred by Chief Guest Bhuvnesh Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, along with Raktim Das, CEO of ZMCL and other dignitaries.

Here are the winners of the Iconic awards.

Iconic - Lifetime Achievement - Kapil Bhatia.

Iconic Excellence in Dance & Performing Arts - Dr. Anita R Ratnam

Iconic Excellence in International Aviation - Amr Aly

Iconic Excellence in Sustainable Jewellery Design - Poonam Soni

Iconic Excellence in Community-Led Hospitality - Ajay Wadhawan

Iconic Excellence in Heritage & Cultural Tourism - Rajkumari Ratna Singh of Kalakankar

Iconic Excellence in Special Olympics & Sports Inclusion - Gunocean Singh Bedi

Iconic Excellence in Wellness & Ayurvedic Tourism - Gita Ramesh

Iconic Excellence in Hospitality Education - Dr. Suborno Bose

Iconic Excellence in Travel Management - J B Singh

Iconic Excellence in Building an Indian Brand - Rishabh Bhatia, Category Manager - Luxury Spirits/ Alcobrew Distilleries India ltd, Mukkaish Pruthii National Sales Head/AlcoBrew Distilleries India ltd

Iconic CSR Leadership for Empowering the Trucking Community - Shriram Finance Limited / S. Balamurugan, Director Sales & Head, CSR, Shriram Finance Limited

Excellence in Indian Classical Music - Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Zohaan Ali Bangash, Abeer Ali Bangash

Iconic Excellence in Literature - Ashutosh Agnihotri

Iconic Excellence in Tourism & Enterprise - Arjun Sharma

Iconic Excellence in Medical Science & Cardiology - Padma Bhushan Dr. T. S. Kler

Iconic Excellence in Culinary Arts & Gastronomy - Dr. Chef Manjit Singh Gill

Iconic Excellence in Cultural Diplomacy & International Relations - H.E. Ms. Aliki Koutsomitopoulou

Iconic Excellence in Social Impact & Inclusivity - H.H. Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil

Iconic Excellence in Aviation Entrepreneurship - Kanika Tekriwal

Iconic Excellence in Royal Heritage & Bespoke Design - Raghavendra Rathore

Iconic Excellence in Inclusive Skilling & Empowerment - Dr. Jyotsna Suri

Iconic Excellence in Hospitality - Priya PaulIconic