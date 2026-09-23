Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to India, highlighted the deep cultural synergy between Slovakia and India by opening up about his love for Bollywood songs. Fluent in Hindi after studying in India in 1991, the envoy famously sang lines from classic tracks like "Dekha hai pehli baar" while exploring Old Delhi and described India as his "second home" (Bharat mere liye dusra ghar hai), demonstrating how music and cultural exchange continue to strengthen people-to-people diplomatic ties.