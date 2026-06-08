/Why micro dramas are becoming the new addiction for mobile viewers

After the boom of OTT platforms, micro dramas are another format of content that appears to be rapidly gaining attention across the world. These short and fast-paced shows have been created for mobile phones and are attracting viewers, creators, investors, and even media companies. But what exactly are they, and why are they becoming so popular? Let's find out.

Changing how people consume content

Micro dramas are basically a short form of scripted shows that are primarily created for smartphones. The episodes are around one and three minutes, and are often filmed in a vertical format. What mainly attracts the viewers is that they contain complete storylines packed with romance, suspense, revenge, twists and so on.

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Therefore, unlike the usual TV shows or OTT series, you don't have to sit in front of the screens for long. Additionally, each episode ends on a cliffhanger, making viewers want to continue with another chapter.

The rise of micro dramas

The rise of these short forms of content is said to have emerged from changing viewing habits of the audience. Nowadays, the attention span has become shorter; many don't prefer to commit to hour-long episodes or lengthy movie runtimes.

Additionally, TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts have also led to the growth of such shows.

As per reports, micro dramas first gained massive popularity in China, and within a few years, the sector has become a multi-billion-dollar industry.

After the success of Chinese platforms, several companies in other countries launched similar services, attracting millions of viewers.

Now, you will find multiple apps and streaming platforms that produce thousands of short-form series.

Micro dramas in India

There are several Indian platforms, such as Kuku TV, Story TV, Quick TV, Pocket TV, Tadka, HamTiv, Fatafat, and Bullet that pull viewers to micro dramas.

With some of the world's most affordable mobile data plans, and viewers shifting towards quick entertainment, micro dramas have already created a space in India. Platforms are now planning to expand their reach by producing local stories in regional languages and experimenting with genres.

AI has also begun to influence the micro drama industry, and many are experimenting with content alongside using AI tools to analyse viewers.

Issues with micro dramas

While the content format is consistently growing, it is not hidden that quality is often compromised. Because episodes are produced quickly and on limited budgets, some shows suffer from basic production values.

Additionally, many such shows heavily depend on exaggerated plots involving secret billionaires, revenge schemes, and forbidden relationships.

But the biggest concern for micro dramas is that they often appear to promote excessive materialism, inappropriate sexual themes, violence, or harmful social messages to attract viewers. As per reports, in China, authorities have introduced measures targeting such content.