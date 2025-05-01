On Wednesday, India blocked social media accounts of several popular Pakistani actors for Indian users. The accounts of several Pakistani stars, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, are no longer accessible to Indian users. Pakistani actor Arslan Naseer took to X to compare Fawad Khan with an Ice Age movie character.

Arslan took a dig at Fawad, referring to him as ‘Ice Age wali gilehri’- referring to the saber-toothed, long-snouted squirrel from Ice Age franchise with a particular bad luck.

Arslan took to his social media account to take a jibe and Fawad and his film Abir Gulaal co-starring Vaani Kapoo,r which got banned in India due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Arslan wrote, “Fawad Bhai film ap ne ki.... masla border pe shuru ho gaya.... ban mai ho gaya (Fawad bhai did a film, there are tensions at the border, but I am getting banned).... Mind na kerna lekin aap wo 'Ice Age' wali Gulehri hain…. (please don’t mind but you are the squirrel from Ice Age)”.

Mind na kerna lekin aap wo 'Ice Age' wali Gulehri hain…. 🙄 — Arsalan Naseer (@ArslanNaseerCBA) April 30, 2025

It isn’t clear which account of Arslan has been banned in India as both his Instagram and X ids are still visible to Indian users at the moment.

Instagram account of Pakistani actors blocked in India

Arsalan, known for starring in Chupke Chupke, Hona Tha Pyar and Siyaah, took the dig on Fawad over the recent of news of Instagram account of several Pakistani actors, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan being banned for users in India.

Other Pakistani celebrities whose Instagram accounts have been blocked in India are Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Momina Mustehsan, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly.

Pakistani artists Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam's accounts still visible in India

"Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content," Instagram says on these accounts.

Meanwhile, profiles of Fawad, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Mawra Hocane, and singer Atif Aslam continue to be accessible to Indian users.