Who was Tom Jackson? Queer Eye fan favourite passes away at 63; Check family details, career & cause of death

Tom Jackson, a Queer Eye star, passed away at 63. He lost his battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma, a gland cancer that spread to other body parts. The official Queer Eye account on Instagram revealed the news of his demise. Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness mourned the loss of their friend. Tom Jackson appeared in the first episode of the Netflix reboot in 2018. The post read, "It's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson." The post also included pictures of the late guest on the show. France commented, "Such incredibly sad news." Furthermore, Van Ness wrote, "RIP Tom," with a red heart emoji. Later, co-host Bobby Berk wrote, "Having a redneck Margarita in your honour."

Tom Jackson: Family

Tom Jackson's obituary says he died on Friday, March 3, at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. He spent his final days surrounded by family.

Tom Jackson's family includes his daughter Katie Phelps, his grandsons, Chandler and Watson Phelps, and his sisters, Kozetta Stewart and Jackie Lynn Childers.

Jackson's family stated he relished the notoriety and shared his experience with whoever would listen. They added, "In place of flowers, please watch season 1, episode 1 of Queer Eye on Netflix and tell others about it in honour of Tom." To finish the heartfelt obit, they penned, "We will never forget our beloved Tom. He brought joy, humour, persistence, and love to our family. He is special to us, and we look forward to seeing him again one day."

His family will host a celebration of life on Sunday, March 12, in Georgia.

Tom Jackson: Career

He was born on December 20, 1959, as Thomas Leon Jackson to Sue Ann Ransdell Jackson and Thomas Jackson. He started off working for Federal Express and finally retired. After retiring, Tom Jackson worked as a dump truck driver for Taylor Transport in Cartersville, Georgia.

Jackson believed his arrival on Queer Eye was the 'highlight' of his life. He appeared in the episode 'You Can't Fix Ugly.' The gang gave Tom Jackson a makeover that helped him regain confidence. The crew spruced up his wardrobe, redecorated his house and set Jackson on a healthier path.

Tom Jackson: Cause of death

Tom Jackson died as a result of metastatic adenocarcinoma.