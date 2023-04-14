Who was Mary Quant? Fashion designer who defined 60s fashion dies at 93; Know her cause of death & net worth

Mary Quant, the miniskirt mastermind of Swinging 60s, passed away at 93 on Thursday at her home in Surrey, England. The British fashion designer, also known as the mother of the miniskirt, revolutionised fashion in the 60s with a youthful ethos that sprang from the street.

Here's everything you need to know about Mary Quant.

Mary Quant: The Miniskirt Mastermind

Dame Barbara Mary Quant was born in London, England, on February 11, 1930. She studied at the Goldsmiths College of Art in London and worked for the Danish milliner Erik for two years. In 1957, she and her husband co-founded the 'Bazaar' store on King's Road. Bazaar was a success. It quickly spread throughout Europe and the United States and mass-produced designs, on an annual basis, worth millions of dollars.

Quant's designs depicted a switch in fashion from the establishment of youth as a source of inspiration. Her best-known 1960s looks drew inspiration from the clothes worn by small girls to dance class: short pleated skirts, white anklets, and black patent-leather ankle-strap shoes. Quant discontinued production in the early 1970s but continued to design apparel, furs, lingerie, household linens, and eyeglass frames. She also ran her cosmetics company, founded in 1955. However, she sold it in 2000.

In 1966, Quant was the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). In 2015, she became a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE). From 1973 to 1974, Mary Quant staged a retrospective exhibition of 1960s fashion at the London Museum. From 1976 to 1978, she served on the Victoria & Albert Museum's advisory committee. In 2019, the latter hosted a worldwide retrospective of her work. She recorded her life in the books Quant by Quant (1966) and Mary Quant: Autobiography (2012).

Mary Quant: Cause of death & net worth

Dame Mary Quant passed away on April 13, 2023. The legendary British design icon "died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK this morning," according to her family. However, they did not state the cause of her death. Some reports say that Mary Quant passed away from her old age.

Mary Quant had a net worth of $22 million at the time of her death in April 2023, according to several sources. The majority of her fortune was amassed over her lengthy and distinguished career in fashion.

Mary Quant: Husband