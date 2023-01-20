Who was David Crosby, the US rock legend who died at 81? Know about his HEARTBREAKING last tweet & songs

US rock legend David Crosby has passed away at the age of 81. The singer-songwriter-guitarist Crosby was a founding member of two most popular and influential ’60s rock bands, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; CSNY). His representative revealed the news of his death. Crosby used to be very active on Twitter and his last post was on Wednesday. This has left the fans shell-shocked and as per multiple media reports, the cause of his death is not yet revealed. Know everything about the late rock legend and his most popular songs.

Who was David Crosby?

Crosby distinguished himself with his elaborate vocal harmonies, unconventional open tunings on the guitar, and lyricism. Crosby personified the credo "sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll," and according to a 2014 Rolling Stone article, he was "rock's unlikeliest survivor." His turbulent life involved a major motorcycle accident, the loss of a lover, fights with hepatitis C and diabetes, and drug addictions that finally required a transplant to replace liver. He also succeeded in alienating a lot of his well-known former bandmates, something for which he has frequently voiced regret in subsequent years.

Crosby fathered six children - two as a sperm donor to rocker Melissa Etheridge's partner and another who was placed for adoption at birth and did not meet Crosby until he was in his 30s. That son, James Raymond, would eventually become his musical collaborator. Crosby was born in Los Angeles on August 14, 1941. His mother introduced him to the folk group the Weavers and classical music, while his father, a cinematographer who won a Golden Globe for "High Noon" in 1952, was a major influence.

What was David Crosby's last tweet?

One of David Crosby's last tweets was a lighthearted remark about heaven. “I heard the place is overrated… cloudy," he wrote on Twitter.

Condolences pour in on David Crosby's death

Graham Nash, Crosby's former CSNY bandmate who had grown distant from him after their group disbanded, paid homage to the singer on social media. He expressed deep and profound sadness over the passing of his friend David Crosby. Crosby former bandmate Stephen Stills also issued a statement of his own saying that their relationship had ended peacefully. “I was happy to be at peace with him. He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius. The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun. I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure," Still wrote.

David Crosby's songs

Some of David Crosby's most popular songs include, “Turn, Turn, Turn” (1965), “Renaissance Fair” (1967), “Everybody’s Been Burned” (1967), “Triad” (1968), “Guinnevere” (1969), “Long Time Gone” (1969), “Deja Vu” (1970), “Almost Cut My Hair” (1970), “The Lee Shore” (1971), “Cowboy Movie” (1971), “Tamalpais High (At About 3)” (1971) and “Laughing” (1971).