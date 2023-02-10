Who was Burt Bacharach, and what caused his death? Know about his net worth, family and top songs

Burt Bacharach, one of the greatest composers of pop music, died at the age of 94 in Los Angeles, USA on February 8. He is regarded as one of the best songwriters of the 20th century. Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones, and the Carpenters are just a few of the famous musicians for whom Bacharach created songs. He was renowned for his jazz-influenced pop ballads that were tinged with melancholy and romance. Bacharach, who was born in Missouri, spent his formative years in New York City where he began piano, cello, and drum lessons.

He was enthralled by jazz and be-bop and would frequently sneak away to see his idols Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker perform. In the 1940s, he started playing in his own jazz bands. His publicist Tina Brausman has revealed the cause of his death to the media.

How did Burt Bacharach die?

Burt Bacharach died of natural causes, as per the publicist Tina Brausman. Until his death, Burt Bacharach had been free of any illness or disease. Nevertheless, there were some rumours, which WION can’t verify, that the renowned composer was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Burt Bacharach’s life achievements

Bacharach had received several honours, including three Oscars and eight Grammy Awards. In addition, he won a lifetime achievement award and two Golden Globes. Bacharach wrote 9 songs that reached the number 1 spot and 50 singles that featured in the top 100 list. Bacharach worked with many famous people throughout the course of his lengthy career, including Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, and Tom Jones. Along with the White Stripes, he had performed on tour with Marlene Dietrich.

Burt Bacharach’s family and partner

Burt Bacharach is survived by his wife and two kids. He married Jane Hansen and the couple has two kids together.

Burt Bacharach’s total net worth

Burt Bacharach's net worth was reported to be between $150 million and $160 million at the time of his death.

Burt Bacharach’s top songs