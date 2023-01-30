Who was Annie Wersching? Which cancer caused her death? Know about the actress from The Last of Us

Annie Wersching was an American actress best known for her work in the American drama series 24 as Renee Walker. She also made several appearances on many television series like Timeless and Bosch. However, people remember her for Tess in the video game, The Last of Us, another American drama series. In 2020, doctors diagnosed Annie with cancer. However, her fighter spirit did not spot, and she continued to act despite undergoing therapy.

Here's a glimpse of the actress's career and her struggle with cancer that ended her life.

Annie Wersching: From Star Trek to The Last of Us

Born and raised in Missouri, Annie Wersching kickstarted her career as a guest appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise. Later, she starred in different shows, including Supernatural, Cold Case, Charmed, and Killer Instinct. On General Hospital, Annie Wersching played the recurring role of Amelia Joffe.

Annie Wersching's big break was her role as Renee Walker in the seventh and eighth works for 24, the American drama series. After her two-season term, she appeared in many sitcoms and shows, including The Vampire Diaries.

Apart from being a promising actress, Annie Wersching also played in Taco Bell All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game in 2009. Fans saw her last in 2022 as the Borg Queen in the second season of Star Trek: Picard. Annie was also in the main cast of Marvel's Runaways.

In 2012-13, Wersching was the voice and motion capture actor for Tess from The Last of Us, starring Troy Baker. Annie had a passion for acting and pursued theatre despite having roles on the most trendy television shows.

Annie Wersching: Death & Cause

In September 2009, The Last of Us actress tied the knot with Stephen Full, an actor and comedian. Later, she had three sons with him.

In 2020, doctors diagnosed Werscing with cancer. However, she never revealed the type of cancer due to her private nature. On January 29, 2023, she passed away at 45 due to cancer.