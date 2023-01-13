Who is Riley Keough? Granddaughter of late rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the legendary rock musician Elvis Presley, passed away at the age of 54, according to her mother Priscilla Presley. Priscilla on her Facebook post shared that she was sent to the hospital right away early in the day. After getting a call that the singer was having a heart attack, paramedics arrived at her Calabasas, California residence. According to TMZ, she received CPR, and epinephrine was given to her on the spot to assist her restore a pulse. Presley is survived by her mother and daughters Riley Keough, Harper and Finley Lockwood. Read on to know everything about Keough's age, family, career, husband and net worth.

Riley Keough’s Age

At Santa Monica, California's Providence Saint John's Health Center, Riley Keough was born on May 29, 1989. She is 33.

Riley Keough Family

Keough is the eldest child of musician Danny Keough and singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley. She is the granddaughter of actor Priscilla Presley and musician Elvis Presley. Benjamin Storm Keough, her brother, committed suicide in July 2020. She has two half-sisters, twins Harper and Finley, from her mother’s fourth marriage Michael Lockwood.

Riley Keough Career

Keough began modelling when she was a youngster, and her first catwalk performance was for Dolce & Gabbana. She has furthermore shared a Vogue cover alongside her mother and grandparents. When she was cast as Marie Currie in The Runaways in 2010, she made her acting debut. She landed the main part in the failed movie The Good Doctor the following year, which did little to further her early career.

Keough became well-known because to the film Magic Mike. She has also received praise for the British film American Honey, which led to a BAFTA Award nomination for Best British Film. She has important parts in movies including The Discovery and Logan Lucky. Riley Keough's role as Max in the 2015 action movie Mad Max: Fury Road is one of her most notable performances. With the lead part in The Girlfriend Experience, where she played a law student intern who also works as an escort, the actor made her television debut. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the series.

Riley Keough Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

In 2015, Keough wed the stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. After getting to know one another while filming Mad Max: Fury Road, the couple began dating in 2012. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) and Triple Frontier are other works by Smith-Petersen (2019).

Riley Keough Net worth