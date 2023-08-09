Who is Meghan Thee Stallion, 28-year-old hip-hop star shot by rapper Tory Lanez?

Megan The Stallion Shooting case: Hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion was only 25 years old when she was shot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez in her feet after the duo had an argument in 2020.

On Tuesday (August 8), the rapper whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, putting an end to the three-year saga of conflict between the stars.



The Grammy-nominated rapper was found guilty in December 2022 on three charges including assault with a semi-automatic weapon, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

During the hearing in Los Angeles, Megan said that Lanez shot her because she refused his call for "dance."

Here's all you need to know about Megan and the shooting incident:

Who is Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Jovon Ruith Pete, also known as Megan Thee Stallion is a 28-year-old rapper who gained fame for her freestyling. She released her first debut album in 2020 Good News.



Rising to fame, she earned her first and second number-one singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 for a remix of her song featuring Beyonce "Savage."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American rapper has a net worth of $14 million.

In 2020, Megan's life took a dark turn when she became a victim of the shooting. After attending a house party hosted by reality star Kylie Jenner, Megan and Tory got into an argument and he shot her in the feet.

The duo bonded over the loss of their mother and used alcohol to numb their feelings.

Weeks later, during her life, Megan shared her ordeal. "Yes...Tory shot me. It's not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn't ready to speak."

She testified that she could, 't walk for some time. "I still have nerve damage. I can’t really feel the side of my left foot. The back of my feet are always sore, but I just push through it."

The Hearing:

During the hearing in the Los Angeles court on Tuesday, Megan told the court that Tory offered $1 million to keep quiet about the shooting matter.

Furthermore, the rapper spoke for the first time, "I said some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said. I revealed some secrets I shouldn’t have revealed."

Jose Baez, Tory's lawyer said that his client will appeal the 10-year prison term. He cited a lack of DNA evidence in the case, saying that the rapper's DNA was not found and his client was not given a fair trial.

