Modern Family actress Ariel Winter recently opened up about leaving Los Angeles because of constant media attention around her body weight.

Ariel Winter was body-shamed

In a chat with People, Ariel Winter said that while playing Alex Dunphy for 11 seasons gave her immense fame, it also gave her self doubt since the press only spoke about her weight and body shamed her into believing that she wasn’t enough.

Ariel played Alex Dunphy for 11 seasons . The show was a multiple times Emmy winning series. At the time, she was just 14 years old.

She said, “It was every headline I read about myself, like, grown people writing articles about me saying how I looked terrible or pregnant or like a fat slut. I mean, I was 14. It totally damaged my self-esteem.”

“No matter what I was going through, I was a target,” she added. “It made it very difficult to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I love this version of me.'”

After Modern Family came to an end in 2020, Winter said that she and her boyfriend left Los Angeles. She, however, didn’t leave the industry.

The actress, in addition to acting, also works with the advocacy group SOSA (Safe From Online Sex Abuse), which helps protect young people from predators online.