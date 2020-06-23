When Abhay Deol met Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro at Tribeca Film Festival

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol on Tuesday went down memory lane and recalled his encounter with veteran filmmaker Martin Scorses and actor Robert DeNiro.



Deol met the two legends during the Tribeca Film Festival in 2009 where his film 'Road, Movie' was being screened.



"'Road, Movie', released in 2009. It went to the Tribeca film festival where I got the opportunity to meet with both Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro! Made the summer heat of Rajasthan in which we shot totally worth it," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the film's posters.

The film, directed by Dev Benegal, also featured Tannishtha Chatterjee and Satish Kaushik.

Abhay said the movie, which was released in India in March 2010, was considered "art house" for the audiences.

"This one was, and still is, waaaaaay too art house for the Indian market. Fun fact- I drove an old 50's truck through the streets of Jaipur and even took a sharp U-turn on a narrow street.



"Why do I remember that? You should try it! Directed by Dev Benegal. #makingwhatbollywouldnt" he added.



The actor had recently called out Bollywood film awards and revealed why he had stopped attending them.

