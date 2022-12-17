Welcome to the 'Barbie' land! The first teaser of Margot Robbie's film is here - WATCH
'Barbie' premieres in cinemas near you on July 21, 2023.
After premiering the trailer at the 'Avatar: The Way of Water' special screening, the movie's makers have finally released the first teaser of Greta Gerwig's most-awaited movie, 'Barbie.'
The short teaser starts off by showing small girls playing with their dolls in the dry mountains, and in the voiceover, we hear: "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls."
''But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until…'' then the camera pans towards a girl who is looking at a large Barbie doll, played by Margot Robbie standing atop the mountain.
Margot, who is donning the iconic blue and white striped bikini and super black high heels, simply winks and smiles.
Later, the trailer gave a short glimpse of Barbie land and other cast members, including Ryan Gosling as Ken and Simu Liu dancing, among others.
Watch the trailer here:
The plot details of the film, which features a gamut of stars, have been kept under wraps. But as per Variety, the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman.
The film stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp,
Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.
'Barbie' premieres in cinemas near you on July 21, 2023.