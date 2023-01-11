Welcome 2023 with these Zee Theatre teleplays

With theatre becoming mainstream in the form of teleplays, here is a list of some shows you can watch in this new year that will make you believe in the idea of love and the need for human connections.

White Lilly & Night Rider

This Milind Phatak directorial is about two individuals who are looking for a connection online with their real selves hidden behind the pseudonyms, White Lilly and Night Rider. The Milind Phatak and Sonali Kulkarni starrer traces what happens when unaware of each other's identities, the two fall in love and finally come face-to-face. Will they discover the difference between the real and the virtual? Were their expectations from this relationship and their feelings for each other rooted in facts or fantasy? Find out more in this new-age romantic comedy.

Sir Sir Sarla

This modern yet timeless love story written and directed by prolific theatre exponent and playwright Makrand Deshpande revolves around three protagonists. There is the young and naive Sarla who is smitten by Professor Palekar and there is her co-student who shares a love-hate relationship with him. The teleplay explores this triangular connection that goes through many shifts when Sarla gets married, Phanidhar begins to harbour a deep grudge and the professor carries within , unarticulated guilt, love, and a sense of loss. Filmed by Suman Mukhopadhyay, the teleplay stars Aahana Kumra, Makarand Deshpande, Sanjay Dadhich and Anjum Sharma.



Love