Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White reacts to sexual assault allegations: ‘The rumors are false’

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White is hitting back at all the allegations against him as a "campaign of misinformation''. Percy became a known face for playing Xavier Thorpe on the Netflix show Wednesday.

Without mentioning which campaign he was talking about, Percy wrote in his statement, “Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats,”

Sharing the statement on Instagram stories, he wrote, “Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.”

He continued, "The rumours are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop, please. Thank you for taking the time to read this"

Sexual assault allegations

In January, a Twitter user claimed that Hynes White assaulted her at a party in Toronto. The user claimed that Hynes has assaulted her. The tweet reads, "He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time. Last time I knew they had sex she was 16 and he was 20. He assaulted me at one of those parties awhile I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends."