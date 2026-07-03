/'We were Influencers before influencers': Cyrus Broacha, Cyrus Sahukar get candid on Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s show Double Date

The latest episode of Double Date, hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, is set to take viewers on a nostalgic ride as former VJs Cyrus Sahukar and Cyrus Broacha join the couple for an entertaining conversation filled with humour, memories, and friendly banter.

The show, which sees Neha and Angad going on a double date with celebrity guests every week, has become known for its candid conversations, games, and fun-filled activities. This week's episode revisits the golden era of music television, as two of the most recognisable faces from the generation of VJs share stories from a time when they ruled television screens.

During the conversation, Angad Bedi throws an interesting thought into the mix, saying that there was a time when VJs were bigger than actors. The statement instantly sparks a lively discussion between the two Cyruses, who reflect on the cultural impact VJs had during the '90s and early 2000s.

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Adding his trademark wit, Cyrus Broacha says, "We were influencers before there were influencers. Today's generation became influencers because we were the pioneers of influencing people. And that's actually true."

The discussion also celebrates an era that introduced some of Indian television's most loved personalities, including Malaika Arora, Cyrus Sahukar, Cyrus Broacha, Rannvijay Singha, Mini Mathur, Maria Goretti, and several others, who shaped pop culture long before social media became a part of everyday life.