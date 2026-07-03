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'We were Influencers before influencers': Cyrus Broacha, Cyrus Sahukar get candid on Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s show Double Date

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 17:30 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 17:30 IST
'We were Influencers before influencers': Cyrus Broacha, Cyrus Sahukar get candid on Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s show Double Date

Cyrus Sahukar and Cyrus Broacha are this week's guest on Double Date

Story highlights

The latest episode of the celebrity talk show Double Date, hosted by couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, features a nostalgic reunion with iconic former VJs Cyrus Sahukar and Cyrus Broacha.

The latest episode of Double Date, hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, is set to take viewers on a nostalgic ride as former VJs Cyrus Sahukar and Cyrus Broacha join the couple for an entertaining conversation filled with humour, memories, and friendly banter.

The show, which sees Neha and Angad going on a double date with celebrity guests every week, has become known for its candid conversations, games, and fun-filled activities. This week's episode revisits the golden era of music television, as two of the most recognisable faces from the generation of VJs share stories from a time when they ruled television screens.

During the conversation, Angad Bedi throws an interesting thought into the mix, saying that there was a time when VJs were bigger than actors. The statement instantly sparks a lively discussion between the two Cyruses, who reflect on the cultural impact VJs had during the '90s and early 2000s.

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Also read: Neha Dhupia slams paparazzi for taking back shots: 'Don't do this'

Adding his trademark wit, Cyrus Broacha says, "We were influencers before there were influencers. Today's generation became influencers because we were the pioneers of influencing people. And that's actually true."

The discussion also celebrates an era that introduced some of Indian television's most loved personalities, including Malaika Arora, Cyrus Sahukar, Cyrus Broacha, Rannvijay Singha, Mini Mathur, Maria Goretti, and several others, who shaped pop culture long before social media became a part of everyday life.

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Was there really a time when VJs enjoyed greater popularity than film stars? The conversation is filled with differing perspectives, nostalgia, and plenty of laughs. To find out who wins this entertaining debate, audiences will have to tune in to the latest episode of Double Date.

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Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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