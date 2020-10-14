Watch Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic '800' motion poster

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to play the role of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in next film, ‘800’. Makers have now released a motion poster teasing Vijay’s fans with the first look of the actor as the cricketer in the biopic.

The motion poster plays out like a graphic novel. ‘800’ will be set against the backdrop of the civil war that ravaged Sri Lanka for nearly three decades. In it, Muttiah will be seen discovering his passion for cricket, undergoing training and becoming a world-class spin legend amid war-like situation in his country.

Excited for a film on self, cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan had earlier said, “I am honoured that an accomplished actor such as Vijay Sethupathi will be playing me in the film. I have been actively collaborating with the creative team for the past several months, and I will continue to support this project through its duration.”

On the role, Vijay Sethupathi had said, “I am delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me.”

The Muttiah Muralitharan biopic will be shot in Tamil, but the producers have plans to release the movie in several languages across the world.