Vijay Sethupathi to play Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran in biopic

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to play Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran in upcoming biopic titled ‘800’.

The project will go on the floors from February or March next year.

On Thursday, a poster of ‘800’ was unveiled.

In a statement, Vijay Sethupathi said, “I am happy to be associated with the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic; he is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who’s made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me & I’m looking forward to it. I’m delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project & guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali & the producers for the faith bestowed on me.”

Rana Daggubati was originally supposed to be part of the film as its co-producer. However, as per latest reports, the actor is no longer associated with the project.

The film is now being bankrolled by Dar Motion Pictures in association with Movie Train Motion Pictures.

The film will be made in Tamil and released in multiple other languages.