Watch: The Weeknd just released his new song 'Take My Breath'

The Weeknd new music is here! The Toronto based singer just dropped his new song 'Take My Breath,' from his upcoming album.

“The dawn is finally upon us,” the Canadian singer teased on social media.

''Forgive Me Father For I Have Synthed. We’re back with the first episode of the new season of Memento Mori on @AppleMusic. It starts tonight right after the Kanye album Livestream event. THE DAWN IS UPON !'', the 31-year-old singer wrote.

Forgive Me Father For I Have Synthed.

In a music video directed by Cliqua, the Weeknd croons, “It’s like a dream/What she feels with me/She loves to be on the edge,” Before releasing 'Take My Breath', his collab with Kanye West and Lil Baby also debuted during Kanye’s Donda listening party.

The Weeknd first teased the new song earlier this week in a commercial for the Olympics featuring Team USA’s women’s track and field team



The singer spoke about his new music in an interview with GQ published and said, “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make.”