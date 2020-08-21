Watch teaser: Akshay Kumar goes into the wild with Bear Grylls

Akshay Kumar is the next in line from Bollywood to join Bear Grylls on his wildlife adventure show.

"You thinking I'm mad... but mad only going into the wild," Akshay captioned the post. The teaser features the actors and shows host Bear Grylls.



The much-anticipated episode will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Akshay reportedly shot the episode in Mysore's Bandipur Tiger Reserve and completed a six-hour schedule on a one day tour of the reserve.

The famous host described Akshay as his new adventure buddy while sharing the teaser: "Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary Akshay Kumar."

In January, the actor was spotted exiting the Mysore airport, when news agency reported that he was in the city to shoot for 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'.

'Bell Bottom' actor is known as the stuntman of Bollywood. He doesn't think twice before doing any death-defying stunts. Prior to the Kumar, South Indian actor Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also adventured into the forest range with the host, Bear Grylls.