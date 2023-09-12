WATCH | Sex Education season 4 trailer: Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions

The highly anticipated fourth and final season of the hit Netflix series, Sex Education, is just around the corner, and fans couldn't be more excited. With the tagline "Let's go out with a bang," the newly released trailer promises an, um, explosive culmination of the beloved show's journey. The trailer has set social media abuzz with its tantalizing hints and teases of what's to come. As the final chapter in the lives of the show's quirky students and their equally eccentric parents, this season promises to deliver all the laughter, heartache, and life lessons fans have come to love. You can watch the trailer below.

Throughout its run, Sex Education has navigated the turbulent waters of adolescence, tackling subjects ranging from sex and relationships to friendship, self-acceptance, and personal growth. As the series approaches its conclusion, fans are eagerly anticipating the resolution of each character's individual story arcs.

One of the show's standout qualities has been its fearless and empathetic approach to discussing sexuality and relationships. It has not merely titillated its audience but has resonated deeply with viewers around the globe. Through its witty humour and genuine sensitivity, the series has fostered important conversations about subjects often considered taboo.

While fans are undoubtedly sad to bid farewell to the show, they are equally thrilled to witness how this final season will skilfully tie up all the loose ends and provide a satisfying conclusion to the intricate stories of Otis, Maeve, Eric, Aimee, Jackson, and the rest.

The upcoming season finds our beloved characters at Cavendish Sixth Form College, embarking on new journeys and encountering fresh (sexual or not) experiences and personal growth. Eric is moving forward from his past relationships, Adam is working on a farm for reasons yet to be revealed, and Aimee appears to be turning her erotic encounters into an abstract art form.

Sex Education season 4 will premiere on September 21.

