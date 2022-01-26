Watch: Internet stars Kili Paul and Neema Paul sing Indian national anthem to mark Republic Day

Their love for India is really endearing. As the country celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, Instagram stars Kili Paul and Neema Paul had a special gift for all their fans.

The Tanzanian siblings shared a video of themselves singing India's national anthem - Jana Gana Mana- to mark the special occasion.



Kili Paul posted a video of himself and his sister as they wished everyone a very Happy Republic Day. “Happy Public day India (sic),” the video caption reads.

In the past year, the Tanzanian boy and his sister rose to fame with their perfect lip sync videos to various Bollywood hit songs.



The duo has danced and sang to almost all of the latest Bollywood hits over the last year which garnered million of views and likes every time. Kili Paul has a whopping 1.4 million(and counting) followers on Instagram.