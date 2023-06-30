Wanna try? This Taiwanese eatery is selling a ramen bowl with a crocodile leg, netizens call it 'disgusting'

People around the world eat some of the weirdest and most unusual dishes, that you and I can't even imagine. However, one dish that has grabbed the attention of the internet currently is the weird ramen dish with a crocodile claw hanging out of the bowl, yes you have read it right, a real crocodile leg with nails.

The dish that has become the talk of the internet has been served at Witch Cat Kwai, a restaurant in Douliu City in southern Taiwan. A Taiwanese restaurant’s unique menu item is getting a lot of buzz on social media. As per the reports, the restaurant has named the unusual dish ''thick witch crocodile ramen'' however, the dish has been called ''Godzilla ramen'' by the netizens, obviously due to its weird appearance.

The viral dish is made of pork, corn, black fungus, quail eggs, noodles, and the highlight is, a crocodile leg, that hangs out of the bowl. The dish has been prepared by mixing forty different natural spices and costs around $50 per bowl.

The tacky dish may have created a buzz online and in the entire town. But, there are no takers for the dish. As per the Daily Mail, people are visiting the restaurant to take pictures for social media but are 'afraid' to taste it, explaining 'there are no customers [willing] to try'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bodhi Jack (@bodhijackwisdom) × The dish has taken the internet by storm, with millions of social media users sharing their views on this monstrous-looking dish.



Reacting to the dish, one user wrote, ''It is a bit nasty''

While another added that it ''doesn't look good''.

The third user wrote, ''Stop Animal cruelty''

The eatery reportedly got the inspiration to make a dish with the crocodile leg after a restaurant featuring a giant isopod. The bizarre food combo became the talk of the internet in May.

