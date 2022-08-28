VMAs 2022: Everything you need to know about the musical night

The biggest Musical night of the year is back and the countdown has finally begun! This year's night is packed with a lot of exciting things that one music lover can ever imagine.



On Sunday, the annual biggest night will kick off in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with the biggest stars from the musical world, who will step out with their best sartorial choices that one can ever imagine.



Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Drake, Lizzo, and K-pop group BLACKPINK will be seen setting the stage on fire too.



As there are only a few hours left for most of this musical night, here we bring you everything you should know about the



What time will it happen and how to watch it?



The red carpet will start at 6:30 pm ET, while the award night will start at 8 pm ET. One can watch the ceremony on all MTV digital platforms. It will also livestream on the MTV website.



Who will perform?



The night will be full of electrifying performances - Lizzo will perform sing '2 Be Loved' from her latest album 'Special', BLACKPINK will make their Hollywood award show debut, and Jack Harlow will give his first solo performance on the VMAs stage. Although, this will be his second performance in the row. He performed last year with Lil Nas X.



However, this year's highlight will be debut performances by Måneskin, the band that won Eurovision 2021 and obviously BLACKPINK too.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are all set to make a special appearance on the VMAs.



The nominees



Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are leading the nomination with each earning seven nominations. Harry Styles and Doja Cat are also among the top nominee with the six noms.

Taylor Swift is also nominated with Billie Eilish, Drake, and Dua Lipa. BLACKPINK has also nabbed their first nomination.



Who is hosting?



Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will make the night more entertaining as they take the hosting responsibilities.

Johnny Depp to make a surprise appearance:

Several reports are suggesting that Johnny Depp will make a surprise appearance and will be dressed up as the network`s Moonman mascot.





