Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were seen enjoying the weekend together last night. Several videos and pictures of the two surfaced on social media as soon as they stepped out of the house on Friday night. In one video where they are seen going to a restaurant together. The other video is from inside the theatre where the two had gone to watch the film. In the video, Ranbir is seen entering the Hakkasan restaurant in Mumbai. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, matching pants, sneakers, and a cap. The actor also chatted with the paparazzi before entering the restaurant. After Ranbir, Arjun was also seen entering the eating corner.

Ranbir-Arjun saw Oppenheimer together

In another clip, Ranbir was seen leaving the restaurant with Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan, and their friends. During the outing, Arjun was seen in a black T-shirt, pants, and cap. Ranbir shook hands with his fans and posed for the paparazzi for a while despite the rain. Apart from this, a fan account on Instagram also posted a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun sitting inside a theatre. In the clip, Ranbir is seen talking to a person next to him while Arjun looks on. The video was posted with the caption, "Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor watching #Oppenheimer together."

Watch:

For the unversed, the craze of Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer is rising with every second. Its movie tickets in Mumbai are available for up to Rs 3000 and many shows are housefull. And it seems like our Bollywood actors also could not wait to witness the madness.

On the work front

Ranbir Kapoor returned to the silver screen after four years with YRF’s Shamshera. However, the film was unable to do wonders at the box office. But his next two were something that the actor and his fans were waiting for. Ranbir featured in Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Both were box office hits and the actor is now busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film also features Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Rashmika Mandana.

Apart from Animal, Ranbir will also feature in Brahmastra Part II: Dev and part three.