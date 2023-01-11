Viral video of Rihanna congratulating 'RRR' team after losing Golden Globes to 'Naatu Naatu'

Showing utmost grace and class, Barbadian singer Rihanna congratulated the team of 'RRR' for winning a Golden Globe trophy for Best Original Song. The 34-year-old singer was also nominated under the same category for her song 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. The adorable moment was captured on the lens and is currently going viral across social media platforms.

The video shows Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walking towards the exit gate. In the middle of the way, she spots the 'RRR' team and stops to congratulate them. Ram Charan immediately spots Rihanna and with a big smile, thanks her in return.

The Hollywood Reporter’s reporter Chris Gardner posted a video of the same writing, "THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. (sic)"

THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. pic.twitter.com/8CM2seXFVd — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

Netizens have been raving about Indian stars online and many are showering them with praise. A user wrote, "I congratulate @ssrajamouli and the entire team of #RRR for winning best song at the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #naatunaatu! It's a proud moment for India. Remember they won against Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. Incredible achievement."

Another commented, "Naatu Naatu has made India proud. Congratulations to the entire RRR team. Got Golden Globe. Best wishes for Oscar. Not only Indian music but also Indian dance has become global! Tough competitors Rihanna & Lady Gaga. Finally, India won!!"

And, one tweeted, "As a Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor fan, I’m not upset that they lost Original song to RRR movie. Truly deserved the spot"

During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet, Jr NTR shared, "It can't get any better than this. The West accepting us - America, the Mecca of filmmaking - here we are at the Globes. What more can an actor ask for? We are truly honoured."

Besides Best Original Song, 'RRR' was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category, which it lost to 'Argentina, 1985'.

