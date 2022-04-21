Vin Diesel reveals title of 'Fast and Furious 10' with the new poster, filming begins

Keeping all the die-hard fans' excitement on edge, Vin Diesel is continuously sharing big updates about the most awaited movie 'Fast and Furious 10'.



After revealing all the new cast additions to the movie, Diesel on Wednesday unveiled the first poster of the movie with the title 'Fast X'. He has also shared that the shooting of the film has finally started.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vin shared the poster reading 'Fast X' and in the caption, he wrote, "Day one''.

However, the makers have not officially announced the title of the movie yet.

Meanwhile, the plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps, but this time Vin's character Dom Toretto will be joined by the new cast members including Captain Marvel Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, who is reportedly playing the antagonist role in the movie and Daniela Melchior

Justin Lin, who also helmed the 'F9: The Fast Saga', is back in the director’s chair. Apart from Diesel, other cast members of the franchise who are set to return to do some more actions are Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.

The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2023.

