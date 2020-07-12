Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn gets engaged to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and American actor Nicola Peltz are engaged now!



The couple shared the happy news on their respective social accounts, The 21-year-old model Brooklyn wrote alongside a romantic snap, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world, I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Both of them posted the same picture standing in a field, as he was wearing a blue suit and she was looking gorgeous a yellow dress. Nicola, 25, said in her post, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.''

The couple made their relationship public in January 2020 when Beckham wished Peltz a happy 25th birthday on Instagram.

Fashion Designer Victoria Beckham also congratulated his son and his finance, by sharing a photo of the two. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,".

Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham's four children.