Very easy to divide people through art and movies, this is the time to unite, says AR Rahman

In his message to the Indian cinema and entertainment fraternity, double Oscar-winner and music Director AR Rahman said that it was easy to divide people through art and movies, but now is the time to unite and celebrate differences.

The musician, popularly known as the 'Mozart of Madras' was speaking at the CII-Dakshin South India Media and Entertainment Summit, where he was presented with the 'Icon' award.

He recalled an interaction he had with a Chinese man in Malaysia and shared his thoughts on the same. While in Malaysia, on knowing that Rahman hailed from India, the Chinese man told him that he liked North India better and that North Indians were fairer (complexioned) and their movies were charming.

According to Rahman, this statement got him deeply disturbed and kept him thinking about what would have prompted the Chinese man to say such a thing and whether he had actually seen South Indian films. "Then I discovered what we need to do... Cast people with colour (dark complexion), make them empowering and give them characters that will give them dignity. This is the most important thing that South Indians can do because we love our colour" he added.

However, he also emphasized that whether it was North India or South India, he saw India as India! Speaking of how the borders have been broken, he pointed out the manner in which people from across the country were watching Tamil and Malayalam movies and much more. He added that it was necessary for the industry to empower itself.

"Imagination should not be just for South Indians, just for our culture. You need to show the world what minds we are, what culture we have, in the most International way... It is very easy to divide people through art, through movies. This is the time to unite. This is the time to celebrate differences. This is the time to show the unity so that we can be more powerful and we can lead the world," he concluded.